Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

NYSE CWH opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.43. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

