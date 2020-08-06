Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CWH traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 9,809,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

