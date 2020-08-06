Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $605.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Camtek by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 30.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 335,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.