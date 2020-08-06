Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the marijuana producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

