Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Down 8.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.52, 6,858,845 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,819,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.56.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,497,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 139.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

