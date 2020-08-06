Cappasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,513.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $996,173.86 and $75,513.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.34 or 0.04938367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013629 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,900,819 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

