Carboncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $86,349.25 and $5.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00497829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Carboncoin

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

