Cardano (ADA) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $311.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Bithumb and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00023271 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013765 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.01474174 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Exmo, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, ABCC, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Indodax, Coinbe, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.