Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.25-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.