Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Trading Down 7.8%

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $53.11, 5,227,740 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,778,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

