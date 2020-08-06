Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $183.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cargojet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

CGJTF stock remained flat at $$118.07 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.60.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

