CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $132-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.44 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.66-0.69 EPS.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. 3,292,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,202. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $715,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,444,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,455 shares of company stock valued at $19,323,294 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

