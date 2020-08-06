Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.48 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $5.48 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.02017923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00081627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00193706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00110845 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,366,836 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

