Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $48.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.99. 9,872,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $225.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49.

Several analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.23.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

