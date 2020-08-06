Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $174.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

