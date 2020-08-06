Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) dropped 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 728,679 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 877,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

