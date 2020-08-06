Cashaa Price Hits $0.0046 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Cashaa has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $244,049.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.02011445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00082091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00192982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00110696 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

