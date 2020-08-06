Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.96, 1,336,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,191,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.90.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 297,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 69,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 902.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

