Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 7,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $293,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,587,718 shares in the company, valued at $66,636,524.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,652.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,975,111 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSTL stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,337. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $712.22 million and a P/E ratio of -48.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

