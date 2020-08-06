Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 66.7% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Castweet has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $146,314.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00013504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 66.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000242 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00557490 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00362027 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00147756 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006273 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,745,002 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet.

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

