Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

