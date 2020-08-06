Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.10). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Dawson James cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Celsion stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.14. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

