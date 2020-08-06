Centrality Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $95,468.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.04943086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00051674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,103,805 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

