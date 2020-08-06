Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 29,836,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,625,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

