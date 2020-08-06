Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Down 6.2%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) shares dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 1,245,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 368,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

CERC has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Cerecor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,049,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $68,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,944,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,001. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.