Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Ceridian HCM updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CDAY traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock worth $284,464,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.