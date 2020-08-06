Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.24 and a beta of 1.60. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $5,666,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock worth $284,464,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

