Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.92% of Cerus worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,112,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,206 shares in the company, valued at $409,408.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,959 shares of company stock worth $2,333,550. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 110,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,030. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

