CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €113.00 ($126.97) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.80 ($112.13).

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA alerts:

CWC stock opened at €99.10 ($111.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €97.51 and a 200-day moving average of €95.39. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €74.10 ($83.26) and a 12-month high of €111.80 ($125.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company has a market cap of $714.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.