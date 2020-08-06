CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.80 ($112.13).

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €99.10 ($111.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $714.92 million and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €95.39. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €74.10 ($83.26) and a 52 week high of €111.80 ($125.62).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.