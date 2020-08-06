CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 3,691,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,822. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

