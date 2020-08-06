Chainlink Price Tops $9.72 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $9.72 or 0.00082829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox, OKEx and Kyber Network. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $885.84 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.01984214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00196552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00109981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

