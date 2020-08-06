ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 4,275,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

