Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRL. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.89.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $217.97 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $220.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.35. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

