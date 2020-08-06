Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $602.14. 716,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $543.30 and a 200 day moving average of $508.10. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $604.12. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,180 shares of company stock valued at $70,943,856. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.00.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

