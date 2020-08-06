ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM and EXX. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $925,749.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,878.41 or 1.00252244 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00162343 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001113 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004556 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Huobi, Binance, ZB.COM, HitBTC, LBank, EXX, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

