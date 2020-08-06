Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 391,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,492. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

