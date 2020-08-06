Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15, 511,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 414,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 949.53%. Research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

