Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.12. Chegg reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,473.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,481,580.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $3,206,313.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,234 shares of company stock worth $23,119,631. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after buying an additional 172,879 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

