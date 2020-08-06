Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Down 8.3%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.44, approximately 5,323,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 2,572,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 222,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

