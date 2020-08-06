Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 4.70-4.90 EPS.

NYSE:CPK traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,386. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.