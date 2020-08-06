CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 5,359,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

