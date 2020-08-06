Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHH traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 433,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,821. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

