Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

CHH traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $387,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $2,659,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

