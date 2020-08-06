Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.74, approximately 265,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 220,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 877,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 147,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 14,105.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

