Citigroup Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $345.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $339.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.78 and its 200 day moving average is $307.61. The company has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $263.59 and a 1 year high of $342.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

