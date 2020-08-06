Citigroup Boosts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $7.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,586.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $2,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,144 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,725,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 288,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

