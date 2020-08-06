Citigroup Increases Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $35.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -137.08, a P/E/G ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 493.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth $11,080,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

