Citigroup Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $635.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $585.00 to $635.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $716.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.93.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $624.52 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,378 shares of company stock worth $121,747,979 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,085,000 after acquiring an additional 428,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,756 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.