Citigroup Increases TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $10.00

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGBD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.13.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 462.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.